Roku sees first-quarter revenue above estimates

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 02:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 02:53 IST
Roku Inc on Monday reported preliminary first-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates as the video streaming device maker added more users during the coronavirus pandemic that has kept people indoors. The company also said http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20200413:nBw1W3ZNJa it was withdrawing its full-year financial outlook due to the economic uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roku said it expects total net revenue in the range of $307 million to $317 million for the first quarter ended March 31. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $299.8 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv. Shares of the company were about 10% higher in extended trading.

