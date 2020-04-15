Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stranded foreign students facing economic hardships can apply for off campus work authorisation: US

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 00:14 IST
Stranded foreign students facing economic hardships can apply for off campus work authorisation: US

Stranded international students in the US facing economic hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic can apply for off-campus work authorization, a federal agency said on Tuesday. Such an announcement from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is seen as a major relief to hundreds and thousands of international students, including those from India, who have been facing a tough situation for the past several weeks now.

"If you experience severe economic hardship because of unforeseen circumstances beyond your control, you may request employment authorization to work off-campus (if you meet certain regulatory requirements)," the USCIS said in a statement. All applications are subject to approval on a case-by-case basis, it said.

Examples of unforeseen circumstances include, but are not limited to, loss of financial aid or on-campus employment through no fault of their own; substantial fluctuations in currency value or exchange rate; and inordinate increases in tuition or living costs. Unexpected changes in the financial condition of the source of support; and medical bills have also been listed by the USCIS as unforeseen circumstances.

A large number of international students, including those from India, have been left stranded and in many cases are facing financial distress after their education institutions were shut down after the announcement of social mitigation measures by the White House on March 13. The students were also asked to vacate their dorms for the rest of the academic session. The academic session only begins in late August.

There are an estimated 250,000 Indian students in the US. Many of them were able to get back home before India shut down its airspace on March 22. However, hundreds of Indian students, many with meager resources, have been left stranded.

Indian-American hotel owners have come to their rescue by offering them free accommodation and free meals in many cases. The USCIS said that their off-campus work authorization application, which would allow them to work anywhere in the US, must be signed by their educational institution.

Under normal circumstances, international students are allowed to work within the university campus and that too for a limited number of hours per month. "Your Form I-20 (application) must include the employment page completed by your Designated School Official, certifying your eligibility for off-campus employment due to severe economic hardships caused by unforeseen circumstances beyond your control.

"If your request is approved, you may be able to work off-campus in one-year intervals up to the expected date of completion of your current course of study," the USCIS said. It said that Special Student Relief is the suspension of certain regulatory requirements by the secretary of Homeland Security for F 1 students from parts of the world that are experiencing emergent circumstances.

Examples of emergent circumstances include natural catastrophe, war and military conflicts, and national or international financial crises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Frozen 3 to get best storyline with a lavish wedding, What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Egyptian policeman killed in gunbattle with suspected militants -state TV

An Egyptian policeman was killed on Tuesday in an exchange of gunfire with suspected militants near the centre of the capital Cairo, state television said.Two private television stations broadcast what they called footage of the shooting, w...

So far, U.S. courts rule for abortion rights during coronavirus pandemic

Texas women regained some access to abortion on Tuesday after a court blocked a state effort to limit it due to the coronavirus, showing how even conservative-leaning courts are pushing back on Republican-led efforts to change social policy...

U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 25,000, cases exceed 600,000 -Reuters tally

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 25,400 on Tuesday, doubling in one week, according to a Reuters tally, as officials debated how to reopen the economy without reigniting the outbreak. The United States, with the worlds third-la...

Spain says coronavirus curve flattening; loosening of curbs causes jitters

Spain is flattening the curve on the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday, one month into a strict lockdown in one of the worlds worst outbreaks, but some voiced alarm over the loosening of restrictions that began this ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020