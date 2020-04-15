Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU underlines its opposition to China's interference in Dalai Lama's succession

Brussels [Belgium], April 15 (ANI) Reiterating its opposition to China's intervention in the Dalai Lama's succession, the European Union has said that they expect China to respect the spiritual leader's succession according to the traditional standards of Tibetan Buddhism.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 15-04-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 13:03 IST
EU underlines its opposition to China's interference in Dalai Lama's succession
The Dalai Lama (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Brussels [Belgium], April 15 (ANI) Reiterating its opposition to China's intervention in the Dalai Lama's succession, the European Union has said that they expect China to respect the spiritual leader's succession according to the traditional standards of Tibetan Buddhism. The assertion came in response to a question by five MPs of the European Parliament, namely Petras Austrevicius, Ausra Maldeikiene, Hannes Heide, Francisco Guerreiro and Petra De Sutter who had submitted a question to EU Foreign Affairs chief, Josep Borrell, asking about the position of EU on the succession of Dalai Lama and what measures the Union intends to take.

The EU parliamentarians said that they expect Beijing to respect the spiritual leader's succession according to the traditional standards of Tibetan Buddhism, according to an independent analyst. In January this year, the US House of Representatives had unanimously passed the Tibetan Policy and Support Act (TPSA) to strengthen policy in support of Tibet, a move that was hailed as "encouraging and empowering" by the representatives of Tibet.

The Act intended to, among other things, sanction Chinese officials for interfering in the Dalai Lama's succession. The Dalai Lama institution has existed for more than 600 years, during which there have been changes. On the religious level, the decision regarding his succession rests with the Dalai Lama, Tibetan Buddhist leaders and the people of Tibet. No country or even non-Tibetan Buddhists have a right to interfere with the process, the analyst pointed out.

As China prepares in its own manner to identify the 15th Dalai Lama -- the reincarnation of the current 14th Dalai Lama -- the monk has given a series of "confusing" statements. While China has been pressing for the Golden Urn process (draw of lots) to identify the next spiritual head, the Dalai Lama has asserted that the Golden Urn process would not apply to his reincarnation, and that the traditional method of leaving a letter containing signs would be followed.

At the same time, the Dalai Lama has, in interactions with media and common devotees, said that the institution might end with him or there might be a female Dalai Lama. Meanwhile, Beijing has reportedly asked the Buddhist Association of China (BAC), the officially sanctioned body dealing with the religion, to dive into the archives of Tibetan Buddhism to gather documents relating to the reincarnation process. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Oil market falls too big to offset with output cuts, IEA warns

The International Energy Agency IEA on Wednesday forecast a 29 million barrel per day bpd dive in April oil demand to levels not seen in 25 years and warned no output cut by producers could fully offset the near-term falls facing the market...

Asian football tournaments to go ahead this year, official says

Asias top football competitions will go ahead this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official told AFP, although games may have to be played behind closed doors. Windsor John, general secretary of the Asian Football Confederat...

Only essential services allowed in 'hotspot' zones, say new lockdown guidelines

No unchecked movement of people except for those maintaining essential services and providing medical care will be permitted from the COVID-19 hotspot zones, according to the new lockdown guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs MH...

SC refuses to entertain plea for alternate medicines to treat COVID-19

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to the authorities to explore possibilities of alternate Unani and Homeopathic medicines to treat pandemic COVID-19A bench headed by Justices N V Ramana was told ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020