Left Menu
Development News Edition

Social distancing necessary until 2022 to prevent Covid-19 seasonal outbreaks, says study

Prolonged or intermittent social distancing may be necessary even until 2022 to prevent future Covid-19 seasonal outbreaks, a new study has said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 13:09 IST
Social distancing necessary until 2022 to prevent Covid-19 seasonal outbreaks, says study
Social distancing being practised at a vegetable market in Andhra Pradesh in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. Image Credit: ANI

Prolonged or intermittent social distancing may be necessary even until 2022 to prevent future Covid-19 seasonal outbreaks, a new study has said. Researchers from Harvard University, led by Stephen Kissler, used estimates of seasonality, immunity, and cross-immunity for two betacoronaviruses from time series data from the United States, to inform a model of Covid-19 transmission, Xinhua news agency reported.

Recurrent wintertime outbreaks of Covid-19 "will probably occur after the initial, most severe pandemic wave," researchers wrote on in the study 'Projecting the transmission dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 through the postpandemic period', published in the online journal Science. The researchers added that without a vaccine or other interventions, "prolonged or intermittent social distancing may be necessary into 2022."

Noting that "a key metric for the success of social distancing is whether critical care capacities are exceeded," the study said that "additional interventions, including expanded critical care capacity and an effective therapeutic, would improve the success of intermittent distancing and hasten the acquisition of herd immunity." Longitudinal serological studies are urgently needed to determine the extent and duration of immunity to the virus, the researchers said.

Even in the event of apparent elimination, Covid-19 surveillance should be maintained since a resurgence in contagion could be possible as late as 2024, according to the study. The number of people infected with the new coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 1.8 million with 71,779 cases verified over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

According to the update, the global count of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 1,844,863, with the majority of them concentrated in Europe (943,272) and the Americas (644,986). The death toll has grown by 5,369 cases over the past day to a total of 117,021 fatalities, the report read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Oil market falls too big to offset with output cuts, IEA warns

The International Energy Agency IEA on Wednesday forecast a 29 million barrel per day bpd dive in April oil demand to levels not seen in 25 years and warned no output cut by producers could fully offset the near-term falls facing the market...

Asian football tournaments to go ahead this year, official says

Asias top football competitions will go ahead this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official told AFP, although games may have to be played behind closed doors. Windsor John, general secretary of the Asian Football Confederat...

Only essential services allowed in 'hotspot' zones, say new lockdown guidelines

No unchecked movement of people except for those maintaining essential services and providing medical care will be permitted from the COVID-19 hotspot zones, according to the new lockdown guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs MH...

SC refuses to entertain plea for alternate medicines to treat COVID-19

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to the authorities to explore possibilities of alternate Unani and Homeopathic medicines to treat pandemic COVID-19A bench headed by Justices N V Ramana was told ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020