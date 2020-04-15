Indian expats in UAE warned against fake repatriation circular

Several stranded Indians in the UAE have been warned of fake circulars on social media asking them to send their personal particulars to various email IDs of the Indian Consulate here for repatriation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian Consulate in Dubai noted that the circular was a fake one.

"It has come to our notice about circulation of messages regarding details of visit visa holders, elders, jobless etc. to be sent to Indian Consulate Dubai for repatriation. CGI Dubai has not issued any such advisory. Indian nationals should take note of this," the Consulate General of India in Dubai tweeted on Tuesday. Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi also said no such message has been sent by it.

According to reports, there are at least 25,000 Indian citizens consisting of travellers, students and tourists stranded in various parts of the globe. It is believed that a substantial number of these citizens are in the UAE. India on Tuesday extended the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic till May 3. On Monday, the Supreme Court of India ruled that stranded expats cannot be flown back home till travel restrictions are in place.

The outbreak of the pandemic led to job losses and salary cuts in the UAE and has put pressure on expats. And the embassy is now offering tele-counselling service, which is already availed by 500 expats, Khaleej Times reported. Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor said distressed expats who wish to seek the services can write to ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in, the report said.

There is a team of doctors who are helping the mission for this. "Expats who need medical and psychological counselling service can email to the embassy. Once we have the mobile number of the person, our team of doctors call them and address their issue," an official from the Indian mission said.

