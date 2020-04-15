3 killed as roof of house collapses due to heavy rains in northwest Pakistan

A family of three was killed on Wednesday when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rains in northwest Pakistan, police said

The incident occurred at Khanpur village in the Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A man, his wife, and their two-year-old daughter were killed when the roof of their mud house collapsed due to heavy rains, police said, adding that local people retrieved the bodies from the debris.

