UK prosecutors to prioritise serious crimes during Covid-19 crisis

Official guidance issued for UK prosecutors to ease the burden on the justice system during the coronavirus crisis will see suspects of low-level crimes avoiding criminal charges and lengthy court procedures. The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said its legal teams are being asked to prioritize more serious cases and consider the impact of the pandemic when weighing up whether criminal charges are in the public interest, in order to help the justice system continue effectively in the face of current challenges. Although lawyers must always assess whether a prosecution is in the public interest, the CPS said the new guidance issued this week asks for extra consideration when deciding the most proportionate response in every case.

"Our very function is to prosecute, but we cannot ignore the unprecedented challenge facing the criminal justice system," said Max Hill, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). "We must focus on making sure the most dangerous offenders are dealt with as a priority as we adapt to challenging circumstances. And in less serious cases, it is right that we consider all options available when weighing up the right course of action," he said.

Hill said the approach will only relate to a "very small amount of cases" and that offenses relating to Covid-19 will remain an immediate priority. "Anybody jeopardizing the safety of the public will face the full force of the law… We know very well the impact crime can have on people's lives, so we want the public to be confident that even in these very difficult circumstances justice will be done," he said.

Under the new guidance, prosecutors will review both new and existing cases on their own merits, and consider every available course of action including community resolution. It could also mean accepting a guilty plea to a different offense if prosecutors are satisfied that a sentence that meets the seriousness of the offending could be passed. This will not affect the most serious or violent types of crime, the CPS said.

This week's interim Covid-19 related guidance comes after similar directions for police to prioritize cases they are considering for charge, to focus on dealing with the most dangerous offenders. It is designed to prioritize the most serious cases at a time when the courts are not able to operate at normal capacity.

