Russia, Turkey hold fourth joint patrol in Syria's Idlib -RIA

Russia, Turkey hold fourth joint patrol in Syria's Idlib -RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:35 IST
Russia and Turkey held a fourth joint patrol in Syria's Idlib region, the RIA news agency cited the Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria as saying on Wednesday.
The patrol covered the M4 highway which links the cities of Aleppo and Latakia and is part of the two countries' efforts to uphold a ceasefire agreement in the region.
