Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia, Turkey hold fourth joint patrol in Syria's Idlib -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:35 IST
Russia, Turkey hold fourth joint patrol in Syria's Idlib -RIA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia and Turkey held a fourth joint patrol in Syria's Idlib region, the RIA news agency cited the Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria as saying on Wednesday.

The patrol covered the M4 highway which links the cities of Aleppo and Latakia and is part of the two countries' efforts to uphold a ceasefire agreement in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK minister hails India-UK ties in COVID-19 fight as paracetamol hits shelves

The British government has hailed India-UK trade ties as the first consignment of 2,800,000 packets of paracetamol from India is set to be distributed across the countrys supermarkets and retailers to stem the spread of the coronavirus pand...

Cycling-Tour de France postponed, to be held from Aug 29-Sept 20

The Tour de France has been postponed to Aug. 29-Sept 20 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the International Cycling Union UCI said on Wednesday. French president Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that no public event would take place in ...

This is how Taapsee Pannu likes to celebrate her birthdays!

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is on a photo-sharing spree these days, on Wednesday shared yet another throwback picture, and revealed that likes her birthday celebrations to be the old school way with family around. The 32-year-old took to Insta...

Sport must wait for some months, time not ideal: medical experts

Forced out of grounds, tracks and courts by the COVID-19 pandemic, sports events may help in the long run, but medical experts on Wednesday warned that resuming anything this year could mean putting lives at risk. When sporting events do ev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020