Israeli drone targets Hezbollah near Syria-Lebanon border - sources

Israeli drone targets Hezbollah near Syria-Lebanon border - sourcesReuters | Damascus | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:53 IST
An Israeli drone targeted a car carrying forces from Iran-backed Hezbollah in Syria near the Lebanese border, a commander in the pro-Damascus regional alliance and a security source said.
The sources said there were no casualties, with the passengers escaping before the car was hit and destroyed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
U.S. renews sanctions waivers allowing Iran nonproliferation work
The sound of coronavirus: Israeli apps helping contain pandemic
Europe sends medical gear to Iran in first sanction-bypass deal
Europe sends medical goods to Iran in trade test
Iran says attack by "terrorists" inside Turkey halts natural gas exports