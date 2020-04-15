Left Menu
Israeli drone targets Hezbollah near Syria-Lebanon border - sources

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:28 IST
Israeli drone targets Hezbollah near Syria-Lebanon border - sources
An Israeli drone targeted a car carrying forces from Iran-backed Hezbollah in Syria near the Lebanese border, a commander in the pro-Damascus regional alliance and a security source said.

The sources said there were no casualties, with the passengers escaping before the car was hit and destroyed.

