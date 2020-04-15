Six arrested for cow slaughter in Nepal

Six persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly slaughtering a cow in central Nepal, police said. Cow is the national animal of Nepal and its slaughter is strictly prohibited in the country.

According to police, the six persons were arrested from Hetauda city in central Nepal. They are in the age group of 20-63, police said.

