UK to receive 3 million units of paracetamol from India

The UK will receive around three million units of paracetamol following talks with India, the country's foreign office said on Wednesday. "The United Kingdom to receive nearly 3 million units of paracetamol following talks with India. This will arrive in the next two weeks & will be stocked in the UK's leading supermarkets," said Foreign and Commonwealth Office, UK Government, in a tweet.

The UK has reported more than 90,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus while the toll due to the coronavirus has surged past 12,000. Earlier this month, India temporarily licensed the export of paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to some countries, which have been badly affected by the coronavirus. (ANI)

