Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Former London Marathon winner Wanjiru denies wrongdoing after provisional ban

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:56 IST
Athletics-Former London Marathon winner Wanjiru denies wrongdoing after provisional ban

Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon winner, has denied any wrongdoing after he was provisionally suspended by the sport's independent Athletics Integrity Unit on Tuesday.

The AIU said in a statement that a charge was issued against Wanjiru for "use of a prohibited substance/method", but the Kenyan said he was clean and had never used doping. His management company Volare Sports said the AIU charge was based on "alleged abnormal variations in the haematological profile" from Wanjiru's Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).

ABPs are used to monitor selected biological variables over time that indirectly reveal the effects of doping rather than attempting to detect the doping substance or method itself. Under anti-doping rules Wanjiru, 27, is barred from competing until a hearing has taken place into the allegation.

"I am clean in the sports I do," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Volare Sports. "I feel I am already seen as a sinner of doping, but I am not. I am innocent. "I stand for clean sports. My results of the past came through hard work only. I have never used doping," he added

"We are currently investigating the case. Knowing I have never used anything, I have faith everything will be all right." Volare Sports said no prohibited substance was found. "The accusation is based on an assumption," it added. "We are already trying to get to the bottom of this in order to find the truth."

Susan Kamau, chief executive of Athletics Kenya, declined to comment on Wanjiru's case. In addition to his 2017 London win, Wanjiru secured gold at the 2016 Amsterdam Marathon and has finished eighth and 11th in the past two London marathons.

Kenya is world famous for its dominance in long and middle-distance running, but over the last five years a series of doping scandals has tarnished its reputation with around 60 of the country's athletes sanctioned for anti-doping violations. In December, Kenya's government said it was planning to impose criminal penalties - including possible jail terms - on athletes caught doping.

Last year, Kenyans Asbel Kiprop, Cyrus Rutto and Abraham Kiptum were given four-year bans, while Vincent Kipsegechi Yator received the same suspension earlier this month. Wilson Kipsang, the former marathon world record holder and bronze medallist at the 2012 Olympics, was provisionally banned in January for whereabouts failures and tampering with samples.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet flight to bring medical supplies to India from Shanghai

SpiceJet Airlines on Wednesday said that one of its flights has landed in Shanghai and is being loaded with critical medical supplies to be transported back to India.SG 7016 has just touched down in Shanghai, and is now being loaded with cr...

Bangladeshi national arrested along IB in J-K's Samba district

A Bangladeshi national was arrested by security forces along the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district, officials said. He was apprehended in an area under the Narayanpur Border Out Post in the district, they said.The...

COVID-19: IMF disburses US$115.1 million to help Chad meet payment needs

The IMF executive board approved the disbursement of US115.1 million to Chad to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility the outbreak of COVID-19 and the drop in international oil prices are having a severe economic and social impact on Cha...

Realtors urge Maha govt to reduce stamp duty by 1 pc for 4 months

Developers association Credai-MCHI on Wednesday urged the Maharashtra government to reduce stamp duty to 1 per cent for the next four months to spur demand in the real estate sector amid the Covid-19 crisis. It also sought a stimulus pack...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020