Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan girls try building ventilator from used car parts

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:28 IST
Afghan girls try building ventilator from used car parts

A team of robot-designing girls in Afghanistan is trying to build a low-cost medical ventilator from car parts, as health authorities look to boost critical-care capabilities for coronavirus patients in the impoverished country. If the teenagers succeed and can get government approval for their prototype, they say it could be replicated for as little as $300, where normally ventilators sell for around $30,000.

"The team is working with local health specialists, as well as experts from Harvard University, to produce the prototype based on a design by Massachusetts Institute of Technology," said Roya Mahboob, who runs an Afghan tech company and sponsors the team of five girls, aged 14-17. They are part of a bigger group of high-achieving high school girls known as the "Afghan Dreamers", from the western city of Herat, where coronavirus is on the rise after thousands of people returned from neighbouring Iran as it experienced a spike in cases.

The girls made headlines in 2017 after being denied visas to take part in a robotics competition in Washington -- before President Donald Trump intervened and they were allowed to travel. They are taking engine and battery parts from a Toyota Corolla -- ubiquitious on the streets of Afghanistan -- to produce a prototype they started designing after the Herat governor called for more ventilators as coronavirus cases rose.

Central to the ventilator is a self-inflating plastic sac known as an Ambu bag that medical staff use to help patients breathe. The girls' prototype uses a mechanical system to operate the bag automatically and accurately. "The complicated part is how to adjust the timing and pressure of pumping, as different patients require different volume and pressure of air based on their age and the severity of their condition," Somaya Farooqi, the team's 17-year-old captain, told AFP.

With a population of 35 million, Afghanistan only has about 300 ventilators. Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for Afghanistan's health ministry, said officials have asked specialists and engineers to help the team.

"We appreciate and encourage these hardworking girls, our sisters, for their efforts to produce ventilators," Mayar said. Any ventilator prototype would have to be approved by the World Health Organization and the Afghan health ministry before the team could start producing more devices, Mayar said.

As of Wednesday, Afghan officials had reported at least 784 coronavirus cases and 24 deaths across the country. The true number of cases is feared to be much higher, as only limited testing kits are available..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet flight to bring medical supplies to India from Shanghai

SpiceJet Airlines on Wednesday said that one of its flights has landed in Shanghai and is being loaded with critical medical supplies to be transported back to India.SG 7016 has just touched down in Shanghai, and is now being loaded with cr...

Bangladeshi national arrested along IB in J-K's Samba district

A Bangladeshi national was arrested by security forces along the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district, officials said. He was apprehended in an area under the Narayanpur Border Out Post in the district, they said.The...

COVID-19: IMF disburses US$115.1 million to help Chad meet payment needs

The IMF executive board approved the disbursement of US115.1 million to Chad to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility the outbreak of COVID-19 and the drop in international oil prices are having a severe economic and social impact on Cha...

Realtors urge Maha govt to reduce stamp duty by 1 pc for 4 months

Developers association Credai-MCHI on Wednesday urged the Maharashtra government to reduce stamp duty to 1 per cent for the next four months to spur demand in the real estate sector amid the Covid-19 crisis. It also sought a stimulus pack...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020