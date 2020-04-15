Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gilgit-Baltistan struggling to fight COVID-19

Amid COVID-19 outbreak in Gilgit-Baltistan, the government in Pakistan occupied region is struggling to deal with the coronavirus for want of financial support and medical infrastructure.

ANI | Gilgit | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:51 IST
Gilgit-Baltistan struggling to fight COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid COVID-19 outbreak in Gilgit-Baltistan, the government in Pakistan occupied region is struggling to deal with the coronavirus for want of financial support and medical infrastructure. Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman recently blamed Prime Minister Imran Khan's government for not providing sufficient technical and financial support to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

He has demanded Rs 1.75 billion from Islamabad to handle the coronavirus outbreak. The region, bordering China's Xinjiang province, has registered 234 corona cases and three deaths. Earlier, president of the Gilgit-Baltistan chapter of Pakistan People's Party also blamed the government for holding back Rs 2.5 billion for political manipulation.

Talking to journalists in Gilgit, advocate Amjad Hussain said that this fund could have been diverted to cope with the emergency situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the government had not yet spent a single penny from the development fund to provide relief to common people.

Hussain said that even during the crisis situation priority of the government was not the people, but political projects. The NGOs in Hunza area of Gilgit Baltistan also allege negligence in the distribution of relief materials to the needy.

Addressing a press conference at Gojal, the Coordination Committee demanded an equal share in resources at the sub-divisional level. They said Gojal sub-division was given only 500 out of the over 1,800 ration packets received for Hunza district.

They said the same formula was used in the disbursement of the cash under the PM Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme. The committee included representatives of PTI, PML-N, PPP, AWP, village organisations, business associations and Nambardars. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

US defense secretary says China still withholding information on coronavirus

China is still withholding information related to the coronavirus needed to inform the global response, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a television interview on Wednesday, as he called on Beijing to share its data.Clearly, the Ch...

Trial for Giuliani associates Parnas, Fruman pushed back to February 2021

A federal judge on Wednesday delayed the trial of Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two associates of U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, on charges of violating campaign finance laws to Feb. 1, 2021 because of difficultie...

Punjab & Sind Bank to raise up to Rs 1,500 cr via QIP, preferential shares

State-owned Punjab and Sind Bank on Wednesday said it will raise up to Rs 1500 crore through equity and preferential issue of shares. The decision was taken at the board meeting held on April 15, 2020, the bank said in a regulatory filing.T...

World Health Organization chief regrets U.S. decision to pull funding

The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that he regretted President Trumps decision to pull funding for the agency and called for world unity to fight the new coronavirus pandemic.U.S. President Donald Trumps move to hal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020