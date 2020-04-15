Left Menu
UK and EU agree three week-long negotiating rounds for post-Brexit deal

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:47 IST
UK and EU agree three week-long negotiating rounds for post-Brexit deal
Britain and the European Union agreed dates for three week-long negotiating rounds to reach a post-Brexit deal on their future relationship, a joint statement said on Wednesday, confirming a high-level review of progress in June.

The negotiations would take place by videoconference in the weeks beginning April 20, May 11 and June 1, the statement said.

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

