UK and EU agree three week-long negotiating rounds for post-Brexit deal

Britain and the European Union agreed dates for three week-long negotiating rounds to reach a post-Brexit deal on their future relationship, a joint statement said on Wednesday, confirming a high-level review of progress in June.

The negotiations would take place by videoconference in the weeks beginning April 20, May 11 and June 1, the statement said.

