More than 130,000 COVID-19 deaths worldwide: AFP tally

COVID-19 has killed at least 131,319 people around the world, with Europe accounting for more than two-thirds of the deaths, according to an AFP tally Wednesday from official sources

Europe has reported 88,716 deaths, while the United States has the single highest toll at 26,950

The US is followed by Italy with 21,645 deaths, Spain with 18,579 and France with 17,167.

