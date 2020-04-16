People News Roundup: Taylor Swift, Oprah join huge global event to celebrate coronavirus workers

Left Menu
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Taylor Swift, Oprah join huge global event to celebrate coronavirus workers

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Oprah Winfrey have joined a global broadcast special telecast this weekend that will recognize the efforts of workers on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said on Tuesday. The "One World Together at Home" event, a combination of music, comedy and stories from doctors, nurses and grocery workers, also announced an additional six-hour streaming event that will include appearances by major sports stars, including British Formula One racing champion Lewis Hamilton, U.S. women's World Cup soccer player Megan Rapinoe, World Cup skier Lindsey Vonn and dozens of other singers, actors and social media influencers.

