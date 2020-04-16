Police guns down two terrorists in northwest Pakistan

Police in Pakistan on Thursday gunned down two terrorists during an encounter in the country's restive northwest. The Counter-Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police conducted a security operation in the Swat district after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the area

Two terrorists were gunned down in the encounter. The police also seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession. In a separate incident, two Afghan nationals were killed and three injured in hand grenade attack in tribal district South Waziristan.

