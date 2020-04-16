US coronavirus death toll tops 30,000: tracker

US coronavirus death toll tops 30,000: trackerPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:17 IST
He confirmed coronavirus death toll in the United States surpassed 30,000 on Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The tracker says 30,990 people have now died in the country from COVID-19 since the start of the global health crisis.
The US has the highest death toll in the world, followed by Italy with 21,645 dead although its population is just a fifth of that of the US. Spain has recorded 19,130 deaths, followed by France with 17,167.
