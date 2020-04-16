Left Menu
Development News Edition

US coronavirus death toll tops 30,000: tracker

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:17 IST
US coronavirus death toll tops 30,000: tracker
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

He confirmed coronavirus death toll in the United States surpassed 30,000 on Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The tracker says 30,990 people have now died in the country from COVID-19 since the start of the global health crisis.

The US has the highest death toll in the world, followed by Italy with 21,645 dead although its population is just a fifth of that of the US. Spain has recorded 19,130 deaths, followed by France with 17,167.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-The Russell index reconstitution is coming up. What is it?

Market participants are beginning to gear up preparations for the annual reconstitution by FTSE Russell of its indexes at the end of June. The event often results in the highest volume trading day of the year.Recent market volatility has he...

UK government extends national lockdown for at least three more weeks to curb coronavirus outbreak.

UK government extends national lockdown for at least three more weeks to curb coronavirus outbreak....

Curfew in section of Jaipur's Mansarovar area after doctor tests COVID-19 positive

Curfew was imposed in a particular section of Mansarover area in Rajasthans Jaipur on Thursday, a day after a doctor living in the locality tested positive for coronavirus, police said. Apart from Mansarover, curfew is already imposed in t...

MP: COVID-19 cases up by 226 to 1,164; death toll reaches 55

With 226 persons testing coronavirus positive on Thursday, the tally of such patients in Madhya Pradesh has surged to 1,164, health officials said. Two more persons succumbed to the deadly infection in the past 24 hours, taking the death to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020