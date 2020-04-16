DragonX roll into LCK playoffs with 7th straight win

DragonX defeated APK Prince 2-1 for their seventh straight win Thursday on the final day of the regular season in the League Champions Korea 2020 spring split. DragonX (14-4) finished in third place to secure a bye into the second round of the five-team playoffs.

Gen.G (14-4) earned the top seed and a direct entry into the best-of-five finals. Runners-up T1 (14-4) have a bye into the third round, while KT Rolster (10-8) and DAMWON Gaming (9-9) secured the two remaining playoff spots. In Thursday's other match, last-place Griffin (5-13) posted a 2-0 win over Hanwha Life Esports (6-12).

The playoffs are single-elimination format, with the opening match between KT Rolster and DAMWON Gaming a best-of-three battle on Saturday. All ensuing matches will be best-of-five, starting with the first-round winner facing DragonX on Monday.

The winner clinches a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational. The event will include the top teams from every League of Legends region. League of Legends LCK 2020 spring season final standings, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

x-1. Gen.G, 14-4, 70 percent x-2. T1, 14-4, 68 percent

x-3. DragonX, 14-4, 67 percent x-4. KT Rolster, 10-8, 52 percent

x-5. DAMWON Gaming, 9-9, 51 percent e-6. Afreeca Freecs, 7-11, 41 percent

e-7. APK Prince, 6-12, 40 percent e-8. Hanwha Life Esports, 6-12, 38 percent

e-9. SANDBOX Gaming, 5-13, 36 percent e-10. Griffin, 5-13, 36 percent

x-Clinched playoff berth e-Eliminated from playoff contention

