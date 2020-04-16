Lebanon PM says 98% of depositors to be unaffected by economic rescue plan

Lebanon PM says 98% of depositors to be unaffected by economic rescue planReuters | Beirut | Updated: 17-04-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 23:38 IST
Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Thursday that 98% of the country's depositors will not be affected by an economic rescue plan, the draft of which included a proposal to fund some losses with a contribution from deposits.
"I can announce today that the percentage of those who will be unaffected will be not less than 98 percent of depositors," Diab said in a televised address.