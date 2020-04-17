People News Roundup: Chilean best-selling author Luis Sepulveda dies in Sapin of COVID-19

Left Menu
Chilean best-selling author Luis Sepulveda dies in Sapin of COVID-19

Chilean best-selling author Luis Sepulveda dies in Sapin of COVID-19

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Chilean best-selling author Luis Sepulveda dies in Spain of COVID-19

Chilean author Luis Sepúlveda, best known for his book "The Old Man Who Read Love Stories," died on Thursday of COVID-19 in a hospital in Asturias, the region of northern Spain where he lived for several decades, his publisher and Spanish media reported. The 70-year-old author, who exiled to Spain during the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, had spent weeks in a hospital in Oviedo fighting the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The writer had recently returned from a literary festival in Porto, Portugal.

