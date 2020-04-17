People News Roundup: Chilean best-selling author Luis Sepulveda dies in Sapin of COVID-19

People News Roundup: Chilean best-selling author Luis Sepulveda dies in Sapin of COVID-19Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 02:26 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Chilean best-selling author Luis Sepulveda dies in Spain of COVID-19
Chilean author Luis Sepúlveda, best known for his book "The Old Man Who Read Love Stories," died on Thursday of COVID-19 in a hospital in Asturias, the region of northern Spain where he lived for several decades, his publisher and Spanish media reported. The 70-year-old author, who exiled to Spain during the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, had spent weeks in a hospital in Oviedo fighting the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The writer had recently returned from a literary festival in Porto, Portugal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Chilean consul in Argentine grains hub Rosario dies from coronavirus
BRIEF-PVH CEO Manny Chirico Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 - CNBC
Colombian health workers protest delayed salaries amid COVID-19
Govt WhatsApp launched to share COVID-19 information
Nine fresh COVID-19 positive cases in Rajasthan