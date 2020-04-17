Left Menu
Seychelles President Danny Faure on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian government for the aid of four tonnes of medical supplies to fight coronavirus.

ANI | Victoria | Updated: 17-04-2020 03:15 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 03:15 IST
Seychelles President thanks India for medical aid, PM Modi assures all possible support for fighting COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Seychelles President Danny Faure. Image Credit: ANI

Seychelles President Danny Faure on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian government for the aid of four tonnes of medical supplies to fight coronavirus. An Air India flight carrying four tonnes of medical items including essential lifesaving medicines being gifted to Seychelles arrived at Victoria airport on Wednesday. The medicines have been requested by the Seychelles government.

In a statement, President Danny Faure said the gesture represents the close ties between Seychelles and India and the special relationship shared by the two countries. Seychelles has reported 11 coronavirus cases so far. "President Danny Faure has expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Government and people of India for the generous support extended to Seychelles during this time of crisis. A donation of four tonnes of medical supplies reached Seychelles yesterday, Wednesday 15 April, onboard a chartered Air India flight from New Delhi," the statement read.

"Our relationship is based on a profound understanding and appreciation of each other's concerns. Seychelles and India are friends and partners, standing together to face common challenges. This exceptional mark of goodwill represents the value ascribed to this close friendship," the statement quoted the President as saying. Replying to President Faure's message, Prime Minister Modi said India will provide all possible support to Seychelles for fighting COVID-19.

"Grateful to President Danny Faure for his kind words. Seychelles is a valued member of our Indian Ocean family and an important pillar in our vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region. India will provide all possible support to Seychelles for fighting COVID-19," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

