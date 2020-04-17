Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels exchange prisoners

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 17-04-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 10:35 IST
Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels exchange prisoners

Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels exchanged 34 prisoners Thursday in the latest trade aimed at creating conditions that could lead to the end of the six-year war in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian president's office said. Ukraine took back 20 of its citizens in the swap with the two separatist entities in the rebel-controlled east, according to a statement from the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Fourteen rebels were released in exchange.

It was the third prisoner exchange since Zelenskiy was elected in a landslide last year on promises of ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has killed more than 14,000 people since 2014 and aggravated tensions between Russia and the West. “All of this is being done for Ukrainians, who we must rescue from the hell of captivity,” Andriy Yermak, Zelenskiy's chief of staff, said. “We're bringing back all Ukrainians (held captive by the rebels). With no exceptions. This is what strong countries that value their citizens do.” Prisoner exchanges were part of an agreement brokered last year at a summit of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France. The aim is to take confidence-building steps toward talks to end the war.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the prisoner exchange and urged all parties “to take further measures in this spirit” in order to enable progress in implementing the 2015 Minsk peace deal, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. “He hopes that this important humanitarian action in advance of Orthodox Easter will serve as a positive step towards more progress, including a permanent ceasefire, in line with his global appeal, as well as further disengagement of forces and unimpeded humanitarian access across the contact line,” Dujarric said.

The last major prisoner swap between separatist rebels and Ukrainian forces took place in December, when the two sides exchanged 124 rebels for 76 Ukrainians. Ukraine continues to negotiate for the return of prisoners held in Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, according to Zelenskiy's office. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 in a move that Ukraine and most other nations consider illegal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Austrian football could return in mid-May, says league chief

The Austrian Bundesliga could make its return to action from its coronavirus-forced suspension as early as mid-May, the leagues president has revealed. Teams from the top division will be able to restart training next week, albeit in a scal...

FACTBOX-Non OPEC+ crude oil supply cuts

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC, agreed on Sunday to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day bpd for May and June in an effort to prop up oil prices as the coronavirus outbreak slashe...

Mark Ruffalo open for a Hulk stand-alone

Hollywood superstar Mark Ruffalo found fame world over as Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but he is yet to feature in a stand-alone FILM and the actor has an idea about taking the story forward. Ruffalo has played the role in four seq...

China, Pakistan, US participate in virtual discussion on Afghanistan convened by UN

China, Pakistan, Russia, and the US were among the nine nations that participated in a virtual discussion convened by the UN Secretariat on regional efforts to support peace in Afghanistan. The discussions on Thursday focused on a comprehen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020