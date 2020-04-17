Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kyrgyz mufti calls on Muslims to strictly adhere to quarantine rules during Ramazan

With the holy month of Ramazan approaching, the Islamic religious leaders are urging the community to adhere to quarantine rules amid a raging coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Bishkek | Updated: 17-04-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 12:21 IST
Kyrgyz mufti calls on Muslims to strictly adhere to quarantine rules during Ramazan
Mufti Maksat azhi Toktomushev (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

With the holy month of Ramazan approaching, the Islamic religious leaders are urging the community to adhere to quarantine rules amid a raging coronavirus pandemic. Mufti Maksat azhi Toktomushev has called on the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan to strictly adhere to quarantine requirements.

"I urge everyone to be patient in such a difficult time. Orozo (Ramazan) will begin in a few days. This year iftars should take place at home, I ask you all to adhere to the rules of quarantine," he said in his address. It is obligatory for Muslim of age 12 years and above to fast during Ramazan. The holy month begins on April 23 and ends on May 23 this year ib Kyrgystan. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan.

Maksat azhi Toktomushev noted that due to extension of the state of emergency, changes and conditions are introduced during the month of fasting. "Tarawih prayer should also to be read at home with family. We will overcome all the difficulties, if we strictly observe order," the Mufti said. Tarawih prayer is held during Ramazan month after Isha (night) prayer.

As per reports, the emergency has been extended in Bishkek and some other regions till April 30. The coronavirus which originated in China's Wuhan last year has infected more than two million people worldwide while also claiming over 1 lakh lives. Social distancing and good hygiene are said to be key to check the spread of the highly contagious virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now A measured approachBritons wake up to at least three more weeks of lockdown as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab laid out five conditions that need to be met before restrictions can b...

UK shares join global rally, Rio Tinto surges on upbeat results

Britains stock markets jumped on Friday as investors cheered plans for gradual restarting of the U.S. economy and encouraging data on possible treatment for the COVID-19 disease. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index rose 2.7 by 0709 GMT, led ...

Japan promises swift coronavirus payouts, starting in May

Japan hopes to start distributing coronavirus relief payments next month, it said on Friday, after extending a state of emergency nationwide in the face of criticism that its response to the crisis had been slow and inefficient. Prime Minis...

'Absolute legend,' Prince William says of British fundraising veteran

Britains Prince William described as an absolute legend the 99-year-old war veteran who has raised more than 17 million pounds for the health service by walking laps of his garden.Captain Tom Moore originally aimed to raise 1,000 pounds by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020