Belgium virus death toll passes 5,000

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:08 IST
The novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 5,000 people in Belgium, officials said Friday, confirming its high per-capita mortality ratio compared to most other European countries

A further 313 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours have pushed the overall toll to 5,163, health authorities said in a daily news conference

Half of the fatalities were reported from old-age care homes and the other half from hospitals in the country of 11.5 million inhabitants.

