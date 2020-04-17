Belgium virus death toll passes 5,000

Belgium virus death toll passes 5,000PTI | Brussels | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:08 IST
The novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 5,000 people in Belgium, officials said Friday, confirming its high per-capita mortality ratio compared to most other European countries
A further 313 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours have pushed the overall toll to 5,163, health authorities said in a daily news conference
Half of the fatalities were reported from old-age care homes and the other half from hospitals in the country of 11.5 million inhabitants.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.