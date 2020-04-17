Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK fundraiser helps Indian-origin COVID-19 victim with funeral costs

PTI | London | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 17:55 IST
UK fundraiser helps Indian-origin COVID-19 victim with funeral costs
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

An online fundraising drive to cover the funeral expenses of an Indian-origin woman, who died of COVID-19 while her daughter is battling the deadly virus, attracted over 6,000 pounds within a day. Anusuya Chandra Mohan, in her 60s, passed away recently and her family in the UK and India were keen for her daughter, Jennifer, to be able to see her mother one last time before her last rites.

Jennifer, who is a staff nurse at the National Health Service (NHS) Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, Norfolk, in the east of England, remains on ventilator support. "Funerals are always a difficult subject especially at a time when Jenifer is on life support, and the rest of the family in India and the UK are mourning the loss of their loved one, while also remembering Jennifer and wishing her a speedy recovery," says Evelyn Nadar, who launched the fundraiser on the Go Fund Me page earlier this week.

"We want the family in the UK to be able to give Anusuya the send-off she deserves, so through this page, we hope to help out with some expenditures. The family's wishes are for Jenifer to see her mum before she is finally laid to rest," she said. However, the hospital confirmed on Friday that considering several factors due to the coronavirus pandemic situation, the funeral plans have now been finalized.

"I would like to inform on behalf of the family that they are overwhelmed by the response of each and every one of you in supporting them. And they are grateful that they have received enough donations for the funeral," said Nadar. Meanwhile, Chandra Mohan's daughter remains on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.

"The situation is very grim and hence please continue to uphold her in your prayers for a speedy recovery," added her colleague Nadar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Why Wentworth Season 8 is a must-watch series, Know on its airing in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Chilean best-selling author Luis Sepulveda dies in Spain of COVID-19; Singer R. Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.UKs Prince William and Kate say look after mental health in coronavirus crisisBritains Prince William and his wife Kate urged people to look after their mental health during the novel cor...

US Domestic News Roundup: Wary of public transport, coronavirus-hit Americans turn to bikes; New Jersey contractor charged with theft of N95 respirator masks and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen to be released due to coronavirus outbreak - sourcesMichael Cohen, the former personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, will be released early from pris...

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands top 30,000; Indonesia reports most coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands top 30,000 health authoritiesConfirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands have risen by 1,235 to 30,449, Dutch health authorities said on Frida...

UK regulator clears Amazon investment in virus-hit Deliveroo

Amazons purchase of a stake in Deliveroo has been provisionally cleared by Britains competition regulator in light of a potentially fatal deterioration in the online food delivery groups finances as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.Amaz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020