14 new COVID-19 cases push Nepal tally to 30

Nepal Health Ministry on Friday reported 14 new cases of coronavirus, taking the country's tally of confirmed cases to 30. The Himalayan nation has so far not reported any death and has one patient who has recovered from the infection.

Nepal has been in a state of nationwide lockdown from March 24 which will end on April 27. Several foreign returnees have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of a three-member family residing at Sun City Apartment were confirmed to be infected with the virus on April 14 a month after they returned from the UK. The family underwent Rapid Diagnostic Test on April 13 when they showed symptoms of the infection and were rushed to Patan Hospital and kept in isolation where they underwent PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) method for further confirmation. (ANI)

