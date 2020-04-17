Left Menu
Italy reveals first details of virus tracing app

PTI | Rome | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:39 IST
Italy has announced the first details of its plan to use an app to trace coronavirus infections, as it starts exiting a two-month lockdown in early May. Coronavirus commissioner Domenico Arcuri signed a decree late on Thursday awarding the Mediterranean country's contract to a Milan-based startup called Bending Spoons.

The European Union recommended smartphone tracking apps as part of a roadmap unveiled on Wednesday to help countries ease restrictions that have prompted steep economic downturns across the bloc. Arcuri's decree states that the free app must preserve users' anonymity and not track location. Instead, it will use bluetooth to log the phone's movements.

The plan is to test the app in pilot regions and then expand it nationally. No timeframes were disclosed. Italy's announcement came a week after Apple and Google revealed plans to develop a contact-tracing app.

Their initiative would allow apps on phones using rival Apple and Google-backed Android software to exchange information. Arcuri's decree did not mention that project.

Countries such as South Korea and Israel have used apps to help people determine whether they came close to someone infected with the virus. Technology experts warn such apps are not foolproof since bluetooth signals work best in open spaces can be dropped in walled off offices and restaurants.

Italy has officially recorded 22,170 deaths from the virus and is looking to lift its first set of restrictions on May 4.

