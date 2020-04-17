Left Menu
TNC Predator wins again at BTS: Southeast Asia

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:52 IST
TNC Predator wins again at BTS: Southeast Asia
TNC Predator outlasted Reality Rift on Friday to strengthen their hold on third place in the standings of BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia event. TNC Predator (3-1) needed nearly 45 minutes and nearly 41 minutes to win the two maps. Reality Rift fell to 1-3 and is in sixth place.

Also Friday, T1 (2-2) moved into fourth place after a 2-0 win over BOOM Esports (1-3), taking the first map in a speedy 18 minutes followed by a 37-minute contest. The tournament runs through April 26, with eight teams competing for a $21,000 first prize out of a $50,000 prize pool.

The top four finishers in round-robin play advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoff format, while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated. All playoff matches are best-of-three except the best-of-five Grand Final.

Saturday's action features two matches: --Team Adroit vs. BOOM Esports

--Reality Rift vs. T1 BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia standings through Thursday (map record in parentheses):

1. Fnatic: 5-0 (10-1) 2. Team Adroit: 3-0 (6-1)

3. TNC Predator: 3-1 (6-2) 4. T1: 2-2 (5-4)

5. Geek Fam: 2-3 (5-7) 6. Reality Rift: 1-3 (2-6)

7. BOOM Esports: 1-3 (2-6) 8. CR: 0-5 (1-10)

