Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S., Brazil to aim for trade facilitation deal in 2020 -USTR

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2020 03:06 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 03:02 IST
U.S., Brazil to aim for trade facilitation deal in 2020 -USTR
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. and Brazilian trade officials agreed on Friday to accelerate talks aimed at concluding an agreement on trade rules and transparency during 2020, including trade facilitation and "good regulatory practices," the U.S. Trade Representative's office said.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo agreed during a videoconference to engage in domestic consultations to solicit input on how best to expand trade and develop the bilateral U.S.-Brazilian economic relationship, USTR said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Two tests positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total 85

With two more COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state climbed to 85. The contact tracing of two new cases, who were infected with the virus after coming in contact with corona positive ...

California forms task force to jump-start economy as coronavirus deaths surge

California Governor Gavin Newsom tapped business and political leaders including Arnold Schwarzenegger and billionaire Tom Steyer to help jump-start an economy ravaged by the new coronavirus as the states daily death toll hit an all-time hi...

Latam countries scrap duties on some breathing devices from India

Latin American countries including Brazil, Argentina and Colombia have scrapped import duties on some respiratory equipment from India as a temporary trade-relief measure to fight the new coronavirus, engineering exports body EEPC India sai...

Biden says Trump failed to hold China accountable on coronavirus

Americans are paying the price for President Donald Trumps failure to hold China to account over the coronavirus pandemic, presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday, as the two campaigns spar over who can better conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020