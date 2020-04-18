US announces $8.4 million aid to Pak to fight coronavirus

Left Menu
United States has announced an aid of USD 8.4 million to Pakistan in its fight against coronavirus.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-04-2020 05:16 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 05:16 IST
US flag . Image Credit: ANI

United States has announced an aid of USD 8.4 million to Pakistan in its fight against coronavirus. The announcement was made by the United States Ambassador to Pakistan, Paul Jones, on Friday.

In a video message, Jones said: "With more than $8 million in new contributions, the United States is collaborating with the government of Pakistan to help stop the spread of coronavirus nationwide and to care for afflicted people". He added that all of these contributions are identified as top priority needs by the Pakistani authorities, and they are fully paid for by the American people.

Around USD 3 million from the total sum of aid will be used sed to provide three new mobile labs in Pakistan's coronavirus hotspots to increase it's testing and monitoring capacity, Dawn reported. Part of the contribution will also be used to train healthcare workers to reach people in their homes so that burden on hospitals can be reduced.

Pakistan has reported 7476 coronavirus cases so far. The countries death toll stands at 143. The outbreak of COVID-19 is having a significant impact on the Pakistani economy. The domestic containment measures, coupled with the global downturn, are severely affecting growth and straining external financing. This has created an urgent balance of payments need.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday approved USD 1.3 billion in emergency financing to Pakistan to address the economic impact of the COVID-19 shock. (ANI)

