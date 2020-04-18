Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo concerned by cyber attacks on Czech hospitals

PTI | Prague | Updated: 18-04-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 13:52 IST
Pompeo concerned by cyber attacks on Czech hospitals
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday he was concerned by 'malicious' cyber attacks that have targeted Czech hospitals battling the novel coronavirus. "As the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, a malicious cyber activity that impairs the ability of hospitals and healthcare systems to deliver critical services could have deadly results," Pompeo said.

"Anyone that engages in such activities should expect consequences," he added in a statement obtained by AFP. Several Czech hospitals have recently reported cyber-attack attempts which they have withstood.

"The situation is quiet now, we have seen individual incidents which have been prevented," Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Friday. "However, we still have to be very cautious," he added.

The Czech National Cyber and Information Security Agency NUKIB on Thursday warned against attacks which it expected "in the next few days". Hospitals in the eastern Czech cities of Olomouc and Ostrava, as well as several others, then announced attacks on their computer systems which they averted.

NUKIB did not say where the attacks might come from. In a report last year, it singled out Russia and China as posing the biggest threat to Czech cybersecurity. "We call upon the actor in question to refrain from carrying out a disruptive malicious cyber activity against the Czech Republic's healthcare system or similar infrastructure elsewhere," Pompeo said.

"We also call upon all states not to turn a blind eye to criminal or other organizations carrying out such activity from their territory," he added, vowing "zero tolerance" for such attacks. The Czech Republic, an EU and NATO member of 10.7 million people reported 6,553 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 176 deaths, on Saturday morning.

The United States has declared more than 700,282 cases and 36,773 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia reports 54 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Malaysian health officials reported 54 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the lowest daily increase since the government imposed curbs on movement and business on March 18, taking the cumulative total to 5,305.The health ministry also repor...

Congress says govt doing 'injustice' to retailers, seeks level-playing field for them

The Congress on Saturday highlighted the plight of retail traders during lockdown, alleging the government is doing injustice to them by allowing only e-commerce companies to sell non-essential itemsCongress senior spokesperson Ajay Maken d...

Envoy says over 2,200 stranded French citizens evacuated from India post lockdown

Over 2,200 French citizens who were stranded in India due to the COVID-19 lockdown have been evacuated till now, Frances ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, said on Saturday, while appreciating the excellent cooperation of central and loc...

Screening of entire Lovely Professional University campus shall be completed by today evening: Spl. Chief Secretary, Punjab

The screening of the entire Lovely Professional University campus shall be completed by today evening, said KBS Sidhu, Spl. Chief Secretary, Punjab on Saturday. Thereafter, Administration shall be focusing on the PG accommodations around th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020