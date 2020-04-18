Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Africa's SAA offers staff severance packages after state pulls plug

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 18-04-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 18:12 IST
S.Africa's SAA offers staff severance packages after state pulls plug
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr / Aero Icarus

South African Airways (SAA) is offering severance packages to its workforce of around 5,000 workers, a proposal by the airline's administrators showed after the government said it wouldn't provide more funds for rescue efforts. The proposal, which was put to trade unions this week and hasn't been agreed with them, is the latest sign that state-owned SAA is on the brink of collapse. Talks with unions will resume on Monday.

SAA entered a form of bankruptcy protection in December, since when it has had to suspend all commercial passenger flights due to the global coronavirus pandemic. This week the government told administrators that it wouldn't provide more funds, lending guarantees or allow foreign financing of a business rescue plan.

According to the proposal, seen by Reuters, employees would see their employment terminated by mutual agreement on April 30. They would be entitled to one week's pay for every year of service, one month's pay in lieu of notice pay and pay for outstanding annual leave. The proposal said it seemed "unlikely that the company will be successfully rescued as a result of the business rescue process".

"In order to make payment of the severance packages ... the company is required to sell and dispose of its assets," it added. An SAA spokesman declined to comment. Two unions confirmed the proposal had been made and said they would discuss it with their members.

SAA has not been profitable since 2011 and has received more than 20 billion rands ($1.1 billion) in bailouts in the past three years, providing a drain on public resources at a time of weak economic growth. The talks with unions were originally about job cuts, but one union involved said they had developed into a discussion about winding down the airline.

($1 = 18.7333 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 will reboot world into virtual reality: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

COVID-19 will reboot the world into virtual reality and after the crisis, work from home models are likely to continue and business travel is likely to be curtailed as virtual meetings have proved to be just as effective, Biocon Executive C...

Cab drivers face financial crisis amid lockdown, seek govt help

Cab and auto-rickshaw drivers in Telangana, who are forced to give up their source of income and sit idle at home amid the coronavirus lockdown, have asked the central and state governments for financial assistance. Movement of all vehicles...

United Kingdom seeks refund from China for faulty testing kits

The United Kingdom is trying to get their money back that they had paid to two Chinese companies for coronavirus test kits, which turned out to be faulty. Where tests are shown not to have any prospect of working then we will seek to recove...

DCGI permits import of drug with residual shelf life less than 60 pc

By Priyanka Sharma In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the countrys top drug controller has granted permission for the import of drugs with residual shelf life less than 60 per cent under special conditions. This will be effective for a perio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020