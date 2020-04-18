BOOM topple Adroit in BTS Southeast Asia action

BOOM Esports handed Team Adroit their first loss in BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia competition on Saturday. BOOM (2-3) swept the maps in 28 minutes and just under 32 minutes, dropping Adroit (3-1) into third place and leaving Fnatic (5-0) as the last unbeaten team.

In Saturday's other clash, Reality Rift ended a three-match losing streak by rallying for a 2-1 win over T1. T1 (2-3) opened with a win in 43 minutes before Reality Rift (2-3) took the next two maps in 37 and 36 minutes. The event ends April 26, with eight teams competing for a $21,000 first prize out of a $50,000 prize pool.

The top four finishers in round-robin play advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoff format, while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated. All playoff matches are best-of-three except the best-of-five Grand Final.

Sunday's action features two matches: --TNC Predator vs. Fnatic

--CR vs. Reality Rift BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia standings through Saturday (map record in parentheses):

1. Fnatic: 5-0 (10-1) 2. TNC Predator: 3-1 (6-2)

3. Team Adroit: 3-1 (6-3) 4. T1: 2-3 (6-6)

5. Geek Fam: 2-3 (5-7) 6. BOOM Esports: 2-3 (4-6)

7. Reality Rift: 2-3 (4-7) 8. CR: 0-5 (1-10)

--Field Level Media

