Left Menu
Development News Edition

BOOM topple Adroit in BTS Southeast Asia action

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:32 IST
BOOM topple Adroit in BTS Southeast Asia action
In Saturday's other clash, Reality Rift ended a three-match losing streak by rallying for a 2-1 win over T1. T1 (2-3) opened with a win in 43 minutes before Reality Rift (2-3) took the next two maps in 37 and 36 minutes. Image Credit: ANI

BOOM Esports handed Team Adroit their first loss in BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia competition on Saturday. BOOM (2-3) swept the maps in 28 minutes and just under 32 minutes, dropping Adroit (3-1) into third place and leaving Fnatic (5-0) as the last unbeaten team.

In Saturday's other clash, Reality Rift ended a three-match losing streak by rallying for a 2-1 win over T1. T1 (2-3) opened with a win in 43 minutes before Reality Rift (2-3) took the next two maps in 37 and 36 minutes. The event ends April 26, with eight teams competing for a $21,000 first prize out of a $50,000 prize pool.

The top four finishers in round-robin play advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoff format, while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated. All playoff matches are best-of-three except the best-of-five Grand Final.

Sunday's action features two matches: --TNC Predator vs. Fnatic

--CR vs. Reality Rift BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia standings through Saturday (map record in parentheses):

1. Fnatic: 5-0 (10-1) 2. TNC Predator: 3-1 (6-2)

3. Team Adroit: 3-1 (6-3) 4. T1: 2-3 (6-6)

5. Geek Fam: 2-3 (5-7) 6. BOOM Esports: 2-3 (4-6)

7. Reality Rift: 2-3 (4-7) 8. CR: 0-5 (1-10)

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj announces Rs 1000 aid per 66L ration card-holding families

The Gujarat government will deposit Rs 1,000 into bank accounts of each of 66 lakh families holding ration cards under the National Food Security Act NFSA in view of the coronavirus lockdown, a senior official said on Saturday. The state go...

Algeria extends coronavirus lockdown to April 29

Algeria will extend a lockdown by 10 days until April 29 as it tries to limit the spread of the coronavirus amid increases in deaths and confirmed cases, the prime ministers office said on Saturday. The government had imposed a full lockdow...

600 litres of adulterated ghee seized in Delhi

Delhi police has seized 600 litres of adulterated ghee packed in containers of a popular dairy brand in Northwest district, officials said on Saturday. On a tip-off, the police intercepted a vehicle in Mangolpuri area on the intervening n...

Muthoot Finance to re-open all branches from April 20

Non-banking financial company Muthoot Finance on Saturday said it will re-open all its branches across the country from April 20 and will ensure safety for its customers. The ministry of home affairs MHA on Friday had released a new list of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020