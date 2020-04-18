Tricolour on Swiss Alps as Switzerland expresses solidarity with India in fight against COVID-19
Switzerland and India are fighting coronavirus together and to express solidarity, strength to India, Switzerland projected India's tricolor on the iconic mountain -- Matterhorn.ANI | Bern | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:53 IST
Switzerland and India are fighting coronavirus together and to express solidarity, strength to India, Switzerland projected India's tricolor on the iconic mountain -- Matterhorn. Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted the photo posted by the Indian Embassy in Switzerland: "The world is fighting COVID-19 together. Humanity will surely overcome this pandemic."
The Indian Embassy in Switzerland, The Holy See, and Liechtenstein tweeted the photo and said, "INDIAN TRICOLOR ON THE MATTERHORN MOUNTAIN: Indian Tricolor of more than 1000 meters in size projected on Matterhorn Mountain, Zermatt, Switzerland to express Solidarity to all Indians in the fight against COVID 19. A big Thank You to @zermatt_tourism for the gesture. @MEAIndia." Zermatt Tourism, which runs holiday activities in the Swiss Alps, had first tweeted the photo and posted it on their Facebook page.
On its Facebook page, the tour operator said: "As one of the most populous countries in the world, India is suffering from the Coronavirus crisis. The challenges in such a large country are immense. The Indian flag on the Matterhorn is intended to express our solidarity and give hope and strength to all Indians." Zermatt Tourism has also posted photos flags of the US, the UK, Japan, and Germany. The initiative also highlights the coordinated efforts of countries that have undertaken to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
The deadly contagion has infected more than 2.2 million people worldwide and has claimed more than 1.5 lakh lives. (ANI)
