'Wadid' joins LCK team Griffin

Former G2 Esports and FlyQuest support Bae-in "Wadid" Kim announced over social media that he joined LCK team, Griffin. "I will be part of Griffin for 2020 season. I just wanted to play with Viper. That's all," Wadid posted on Twitter. "Bot lane kingdom is coming for you lads"

Wadid also confirmed he passed a performance test and is ready to compete professionally after an extended absence from playing in League of Legends. The addition of Wadid comes as Griffin bid to avoid relegation into Challengers Korea.

In 2018, Wadid helped G2 Esports to a first-place showing in the Europe Regional Finals and a 3-4 finish at the 2018 Worlds. Wadid, however, declared in November 2019 that he would not be playing on the competitive League of Legends circuit.

--Field Level Media

