One more coronavirus case in Nepal, number rises to 31

A 65-year-old man, who had sought shelter in a mosque in Udaypur district of eastern Nepal, tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, Nepal's health ministry said.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 19-04-2020 01:58 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 01:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 65-year-old man, who had sought shelter in a mosque in Udaypur district of eastern Nepal, tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, Nepal's health ministry said. The total number of cases in the country has gone up to 31.

The Ministry said that the new case is a member of a group who had previously tested positive for the virus. The man is a resident of Biratnagar and was part of a group that had sought shelter in the mosque in Udaypur. On Friday, 12 people, including 11 Indians residing in the mosque in Udayapur, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old female from Baglung has been dischargedd as her 3rd and 4th report of COVID-19 was negative. The patient had spent about 3 weeks at Dhaulagiri Hospital in Baglung after she was tested positive with the virus upon return from Belgium.

A teenager also got discharged on Saturday afternoon from Teku Hospital in Kathmandu. The number of active cases in Nepal stands at 28 with three recoveries. (ANI)

