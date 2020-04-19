Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil reports over 6,000 COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has surpassed 36,000 with the death toll standing at over 2,340 according to the country's Health Ministry.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 19-04-2020 06:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 06:42 IST
Brazil reports over 6,000 COVID-19 cases
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Brasilia [Brazil], April 19 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has surpassed 36,000 with the death toll standing at over 2,340 according to the country's Health Ministry. Brazil registered 2,917 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 36,599 according to the ministry's Saturday data. The coronavirus death toll in the country currently stands at 2,347.

On Friday, the ministry said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases was 33,682 and the death toll was 2,141. According to the ministry, the COVID-19 mortality rate in Brazil is around 6.4 per cent.

Brazil's state of Sao Paulo currently has the largest number of coronavirus-infected people: 13,894 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health ministry's Saturday data. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Tagovailoa's stock tumbles at Las Vegas sportsbooks

Las Vegas sportsbooks are buying the possibility that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will slide, at least a little bit, when the 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday night. Once pegged as the likely second quarterback drafted -- after LSUs Jo...

News outlets should name sources: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said the media outlets should be mandated to name their sources in their stories, as he slammed the top mainstream American media for their alleged dishonest reporting. During a news conference at the White Hou...

Rugby-World Rugby chief says current crisis may lead to calendar consensus

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont believes the unity shown in the global game during the coronavirus pandemic will finally lead to a new international competition along the lines of last years Nations Championship proposal. Beaumont, who f...

China needs to be accountable about coronavirus spread: Pompeo

Accusing China of hiding facts regarding coronavirus, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Saturday said President Xi Jinping led government needs to be accountable and should tell how COVID-19 spread rapidly around the world. Speaking to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020