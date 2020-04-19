Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republican lawmakers seek wet-market ban in China

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 08:52 IST
Republican lawmakers seek wet-market ban in China

Two Republican lawmakers have urged US President Donald Trump to call his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to immediately close wet markets in China. In a letter to Trump, Congressman Alcee Hastings and Vern Buchanan expressed grave concerns with China's lax regulation of live animal markets that have been directly connected to the spread of the deadly COVID-19 and other zoonotic diseases.

According to the two lawmakers, expanded oversight on public health grounds was urgently needed to prevent future deadly outbreaks of disease. In their letter, they pointed out that scientists researching the virus suspect that it moved from animals to humans via contact with, or the consumption of, animals from the identified live animal market.

"It has become clear that the loosely regulated and often inhumane conditions in which animals are slaughtered for human consumption in live animal markets can create ideal conditions for the spread of zoonotic diseases, such as COVID-19," Hastings said. The lawmaker stressed on the need to sound the alarm now on the urgent need for expanded regulation, elevated enforcement, or closure of these markets.

According to Buchanan, live animal markets had been an incubator of deadly infections like COVID-19. "These markets are unsanitary and inhumane and have led to the deaths of countless animals and human," Buchanan said. "They should be shut down immediately to prevent the next outbreak of a deadly virus." In an accompanying statement, Lisa Vanderpump, founder of The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, said there was a need to address the root of where this devastating pandemic began.

"Any lack of action with regards to addressing the source of this pandemic will present a danger for our future, and the threat that similar diseases will not only reoccur but expand," she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar holds COVID-19 review meeting with officials

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a review meeting with officials of various departments on the measures taken in wake of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 crisis. The Chief Minister, during the meeting on Saturday, emphasised ...

Environmentalists criticise AP govt over housing project on mangrove land

Environmentalist Bolisetty Satyanarayana has slammed the Andhra Pradesh government over a housing project in East Godavari, which he claimed will destroy mangroves. Satyanarayana, who is an environment conservationist, in a letter to Chief ...

Australia calls for independent probe into global virus response

Australia on Sunday called for an independent investigation into the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, including the World Health Organizations handling of the crisis. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the country would insist o...

Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 2,458 to 139,897 - RKI

Germanys confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,458 to 139,897, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. That was lower than a 3,609 increase reported on Saturday, by when cases of infections ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020