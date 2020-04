BRIEF-Number vf Canadian coronavirus victims "is trending in the right direction" - Prime Minister

April 19 (Reuters) -

* NUMBER OF CANADIAN CORONAVIRUS VICTIMS "IS TRENDING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION" - PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

* DESPITE SIGNS OF IMPROVING CORONAVIRUS DATA, CANADIANS STILL NEED TO STICK TO PHYSICAL DISTANCING RESTRICTIONS - PM TRUDEAU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.