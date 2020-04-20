Left Menu
Norwegian Air cuts 4,700 staff in subsidiary bankruptcy

PTI | Oslo | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:47 IST
Norwegian Air cuts 4,700 staff in subsidiary bankruptcy

Norwegian Air said Monday four of its subsidiaries in Sweden and Denmark had filed for bankruptcy, affecting some 4,700 pilots and crew, as a result of the economic impact of the new coronavirus

"It is heartbreaking that our Swedish and Danish pilot and cabin crew subsidiaries now are forced to file for bankruptcy, and I'm truly sorry for the consequences this will have for our colleagues," Jacob Schram, chief executive of Norwegian Air, said in a statement.

