UK virus death toll rises by 449 to 16,509: ministry

UK virus death toll rises by 449 to 16,509: ministryPTI | London | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:32 IST
A total of 16,509 people hospitalised with coronavirus in Britain have now died, health ministry figures showed Monday, up by 449 -- the lowest daily toll for a fortnight
Figures are however always lower on a Monday due to reporting delays over the weekend.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
