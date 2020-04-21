Left Menu
Mexico, US extend curbs on non-essential border traffic

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 21-04-2020 01:22 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 01:22 IST
Mexico and the United States on Monday agreed to extend restrictions on non-essential travel across their border by another 30 days, Mexico's foreign ministry said. The move covers "all non-essential land traffic" on the common border "after reviewing the development of the spread of COVID-19 " in both countries, the ministry said in a statement.

The measures first went into effect on March 21. US President Donald Trump said at the time the move was necessary to prevent the spread of the infection "to our border agents, migrants and to the public at large." Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later said trade between the two countries would continue.

