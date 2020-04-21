Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two traditional leaders reported killed in Cameroon

PTI | Douala | Updated: 21-04-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 01:56 IST
Two traditional leaders reported killed in Cameroon

Gunmen shot dead two traditional leaders in volatile western Cameroon before being gunned down by soldiers, a local ruler said on Monday, adding that the assailants were believed to be anglophone separatists. The casualties were the president and secretary general of a traditional council, according to Afungchwi III, the king of Bambili, where the clash took place last Thursday.

He said the two assailants were "probably" separatists angry over calls for disarmament by the traditional leadership and politicians. Bambili lies in the Northwest Region, one of two regions in western Cameroon that have been rocked by violence since late 2017.

Anglophone militants have launched an armed campaign to break away from the rest of Cameroon, which is majority French-speaking. The conflict has killed more than 3,000 people and displaced nearly 700,000, according to humanitarian organisations.

The Bambili king noted that the killings came after "peace had been gradually returning to the area with no serious incidents since December.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Oil price plunge gives Ecuador opening to lift fuel subsidies -minister

The plunge in global crude prices gives Ecuador an opportunity to once again try to lift costly fuel subsidies, though the government would maintain some support for sectors of the population who need it, Energy Minister Rene Ortiz said on ...

IMF may need 'exceptional measures' to facilitate pandemic response -Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund may need to step outside its comfort zone and consider exceptional measures to help countries deal with the coronavirus pandemic and mitigate its economic impact, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said o...

Cash cows: Chad repays USD 100-mln Angola debt with cattle

Angola has received a herd of more than 1,000 cattle from Chad, a government official said on Monday, the latest shipment of an unusual debt repayment deal. The landlocked central African country, impoverished despite its oil revenues, cont...

Jaguars release WR Lee

The Jacksonville Jaguars released wide receiver Marqise Lee on Monday. Lee reportedly is healthy after playing only six games with three receptions for 18 yards in 2019. He missed the 2018 season after tearing multiple ligaments in his left...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020