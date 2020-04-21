UN member states demand 'equitable' access to future COVID-19 vaccines

UN member states demand 'equitable' access to future COVID-19 vaccinesPTI | United Nations | Updated: 21-04-2020 06:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 06:16 IST
The 193 members of the UN General Assembly have adopted by consensus a resolution that calls for "equitable, efficient and timely" access to any future vaccines developed to fight coronavirus
The resolution on Monday also highlights the "crucial leading role" played by the World Health Organization, which has faced criticism from Washington and others about its handling of the pandemic
The resolution, which was drafted by Mexico and received US support, calls for strengthening the "scientific international cooperation necessary to combat COVID-19 and to bolster coordination," including with the private sector.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- World Health Organization
- UN General Assembly
- Washington
- Mexico
ALSO READ
Trump says US putting 'hold' on funding to World Health Organization.
EXPLAINER-Who's WHO? The World Health Organization under scrutiny
Trump halts World Health Organization funding amid coronavirus pandemic
World Health Organization chief regrets U.S. decision to pull funding
Trump halts World Health Organization funding amid coronavirus pandemic