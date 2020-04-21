Left Menu
Development News Edition

Downed wifi sinks Thunder Predator in BTS Pro Series: Americas

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 06:51 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 06:51 IST
Downed wifi sinks Thunder Predator in BTS Pro Series: Americas

Thunder Predator won the first map of a best-of-three against business associates on Monday and were ahead in the second before technical difficulties occurred, leading to a bizarre 2-1 defeat in the Dota 2 BTS Pro Series: Americas event. Four of the five Thunder Predator players lost their internet connection during the second game. After the maximum allowable pause, the match was restarted with business associates holding a five-on-one player edge.

The rest of the second game saw business associates take their time before securing the victory in 26 minutes. Casters Michelle "Moxxi" Song and Andrew "Jenkins" Jenkins commented that business associates purposely stretched out the game longer than necessary in a show of sportsmanship to allow Thunder Predator players the chance to regain their internet connection. However, when Thunder Predator was still unable to get the full team back online before the start of a decisive third map, a forfeit was declared, sealing business associates' match win.

It was the second day in a row that business associates won via forfeit. On Sunday, beastcoast were unable to compete at all. The Monday result assured business associates (3-3) a spot in the playoffs for the $50,000 event. Thunder Predator (3-4) already had clinched advancement, but their seeding could be damaged due to the loss.

Thunder Predator, based in Peru, had won the first map in 31 minutes. In the day's other match, CR4ZY improved to 6-0 with a 2-0 rout of beastcoast (0-5), posting 20- and 23-minute wins.

The online event features eight teams chasing a $21,000 first prize. All matches in the round-robin group stage are best-of-three. The top four teams will advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoff format, while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated. All playoff matches will be best-of-three before the grand final on Sunday, which will feature a best-of-five format.

Two days of round-robin action remains: Tuesday

business associates vs. FURIA Esports Quincy Crew vs. beastcoast

Wednesday Quincy Crew vs. CR4ZY

beastcoast vs. FURIA Esports BTS Pro Series: Americas standings through Monday (map record in parentheses):

1. CR4ZY, 6-0 (12-2) 2. Quincy Crew, 5-0 (10-2)

3. Evil Geniuses, 4-3 (9-7) 4. business associates, 3-3 (8-7)

T5. Thunder Predator, 3-4 (9-9) T5. Cloud9, 3-4 (7-9)

T7. beastcoast, 0-5 (0-10) T7. FURIA Esports, 0-5 (1-10)

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

No clarity yet on how cost of postponing Olympics will be shared with Japan -IOC

The financial impact of postponing the Summer Games by a year is still being worked out, the International Olympic Committee said, noting that Japan and the IOC were responsible for their respective share of the costs in line with their con...

Biden's campaign steps up fundraising, gathers $46.7 mln in March

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden raised 46.7 million in March for his presidential campaign, his largest one-month haul yet despite a national health crisis that has disrupted fundraising and hit the finances of donors.The money gathere...

Trump to sign order to suspend immigration into U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the...

China hoarded PPE, selling it at high rates: White House official

The United States has evidence that in January and February, China bought 18 times more amount of masks and personal protective equipment, which they are now selling at high rates, a top White House official has claimed. Peter Navarro, Whit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020