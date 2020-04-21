Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain sees slight hike in daily virus toll with 430 deaths

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 21-04-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 15:17 IST
Spain sees slight hike in daily virus toll with 430 deaths

Spain saw a slight increase in the daily death toll from novel coronavirus on Tuesday, with 430 people dying in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed

So far, 21,282 people have succumbed to the pandemic in Spain, which has suffered the third-highest number of deaths in the world after the United States and Italy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Scamsters spin 'blessing looms' to mint easy money as world battles corona crisis

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, fraudsters are minting easy money with numerous blessing loom scams, where gullible people are being lured with promise of at least eight-fold returns if they pay to enter certain online groups...

US STOCKS-Futures slide as U.S. crude crashes below zero

U.S. stock index futures resumed their slide on Tuesday as gloomy quarterly earnings reports and a historic plunge in U.S. crude prices to below zero raised the specter of a deep global recession in the coming months.Wall Street fell on Mon...

Lockdown: Two workers on way home on foot run over by train

Two labourers who were heading towards their home on foot due to the coronavirus lockdown were killed after being run over by a freight train in Chhattisgarhs Koriya district on Tuesday, police said. The mishap took place around 8 am betwee...

Japan waiting for Golden Week to decide on extending coronavirus emergency -sources

Japan will decide during its Golden Week holiday between April 29 and May 6 whether to extend its month-long state of emergency to fight a widening coronavirus outbreak, government and ruling party sources told Reuters on Tuesday.Prime Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020