Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic is dealing European tourism 'staggering' blow

PTI | Halle | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 17:32 IST
Pandemic is dealing European tourism 'staggering' blow
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

The European Union says its vaunted tourist industry is facing "staggering" figures of decline because of the coronavirus crisis and the bloc's internal market commissioner wants the sector to be first in line when it comes to recovery funds. Thierry Breton mentioned figures that the tourism economy could slump up to 70 percent and will be among the last to recover as the 27-nation bloc is facing perhaps the toughest challenge since its inception.

Across Europe, desolation illustrates the tourism crisis, from empty squares like the Brussels Grand Place to deserted monuments like Rome's Colosseum while idle gondolas await non-existent tourists in Venice. Arrival areas in airports stand empty and beaches, basking in the sunshine, are deserted. Europe is hardly alone in facing hardship — what with the deserted waterfront under Cape Town's Table Mountain and the closed-off pyramids outside Cairo. But Breton said the European market accounts for half of world tourism.

The unprecedented scenes since World War II are hitting anything from multinational airlines to family-owned hotels. "Tourism was the first sector to be hit by the coronavirus and I am sure that it will be the slowest to recover and come out of this phase," Breton told a European Parliament committee via videolink on Tuesday.

Based on information from international institutions and trade groups, Breton said that "we are looking at quite staggering figures," adding that between 275 and 400 billion euros (USD 300 to USD 435 billion) would be lost for the tourism and travel industry because of the pandemic. He said the estimate for international travel was a decline of up to 30 percent this year while tourism could be hit with a slump between 45 percent and 70 percent in its economy.

"The loss of earnings at European level we are looking at for hotels and restaurants is a magnitude of at least 50 percent in terms of annual income," Breton said, saying it could rise to 70 percent for tour operations and travel agencies and even more for some cruise and airline companies. Making things worse is that some countries that are specifically hard-hit by the coronavirus are also heavily dependent on tourism, like Italy and Spain.

The pandemic has been felt across the economic spectrum and the EU is gearing up for a massive aid operation, often compared to the US Marshall Plan which sought to lift up a destitute Europe in the wake of World War II. EU leaders will be meeting in a special video summit on Thursday to get a better grip on the aid effort, which some nations say needs a fund with up to 1.5 trillion euros (1.63 trillion dollars) to help the bloc's worst-hit countries.

Breton said he would work hard to make sure that tourism would stand first in line. "I consider that tourism should benefit the most, more than 20 percent without a doubt," he told the parliamentarians.

Tourism is specifically reliant on any developments in the pandemic since countries close off not only borders but often popular places like museums and beaches to contain the virus. Still, Breton said things could change before the summer. "I certainly hope that we can start traveling again, despite the restrictions, and as soon as this summer," he said.

Whatever happens, Breton also insisted that the industry should also use the crisis as a turning point. Every year, complaints keep increasing about over-tourism which suffocates cities like Amsterdam, Barcelona and Florence, while all the pollution from flying and cruise ship movements soil tourism's reputation. He is working to have a special tourism summit in September where the most important item on the agenda will be to "reinvent the tourism sector of tomorrow."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UP CM asks medical authorities to examine plasma therapy in COVID-19 treatment, promote its use

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yog Adityanath on Tuesday asked the states medical authorities to promote plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients after examining its efficacy. The chief minister, while chairing a high-level me...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as U.S. crude collapse adds to pandemic worries

U.S. stocks opened lower for a second straight day on Tuesday as a historic crash in U.S. crude prices to below zero and gloomy quarterly forecasts heralded the biggest economic slump since the Great Depression.The Dow Jones Industrial Aver...

Jodhpur: Stone hurled at cop on lockdown duty, 2 held

A policeman on COVID-19 lockdown duty was injured after a stone was thrown at him from a houses roof in Rajasthans Jodhpur district on Tuesday, an official said. The two suspects in the case have been arrested, he said.SDRF jawan Ramlekh wa...

Telangana: Rao asks senior officials to visit districts to monitor COVID-19 containment measures

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday asked the Chief Secretary, DGP and other senior officials to visit different districts in the State to monitor how the measures initiated to contain the spread of COVID-19 are being im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020