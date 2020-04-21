Pandemic to provoke worst ever recession in LatAm: UN

Latin America is set for its worst ever recession with a fall in GDP of 5.3 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, a UN body said Tuesday

The United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean said the last time the region had seen "a contraction of a comparable magnitude, you need to go back to the Great Depression of 1930 (-5%), or even further to 1914 (-4.9%)" and the start of World War I.